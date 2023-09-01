Taylor Swift Breaks AMC Record, Selling $26 Million in Pre-Sale Tickets For ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Movie

Taylor Swift announced her incredinly popular Era’s Tour will be coming to a theatre near you in October and quickly broke theatre ticket sales.

On Thursday, Swift posted to her Twitter that her concert series had been filmed and was set for a theatrical release on October 13th, 2024.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Ticket sales went live on August 31st, and started to break records immediately. According to The Verge, AMC theaters broke their record for most single-day ticket sales, selling $26 million dollars in tickets in just three hours.

“The previous record of $16.9 million was held by SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME,” the company said in a statement to Business Wire.

The theatre company announced that it would be adding additional screenings where necessary and available.

Likewise, another ticketing company Fandango announced that the movie tickets had also broken their own single-day ticket sales for 2023 on their website, ranking in alongside Marvel and Star Wars films.

NEWS: Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's #TheErasTourMovie is Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Seller of 2023!! The film now also ranks in the Top 10 of all first-day ticket sellers in the company's 23-year history! Get tix now https://t.co/6HhUScPWix pic.twitter.com/kq48TH56tL — Fandango (@Fandango) September 1, 2023

Fandango’s senior vice president Jerramy Hainline said in a statement, “Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more.”

