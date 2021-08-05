Swifties are, once again, proving their loyalty and dedication.

Taylor Swift had her fans working overtime on Thursday, as they scrambled to decipher an incredibly cryptic video previewing the much-anticipated re-release of her album “Red.”

Swift took to Twitter on Thursday to drop the puzzle, prompting fans to immediately begin decoding the messages.

*presses post*

*cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest pic.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

In addition to sharing the video, which shows a bunch of jumbled letters emerging from a red vault, Swift admitted that the move was “Casually cruel in the name of being honest” — referencing a lyric from her song “All Too Well.”

Swifties were quick to determine that when aligned correctly, the letters in the video created a 13 x 13 word search puzzle that hinted at who she collaborated with on the upcoming album:

I found the words “All Too Well” in the Taylor Swift crossword. Please respect my privacy at this time. pic.twitter.com/6c3VI54GBp — Quizás: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) August 5, 2021

this is how far I got pic.twitter.com/Ak2LRU97tR — annie 🧣🧣🧣🧣 (Taylor’s Version) (@fearlessstyle13) August 5, 2021

ALL TOO WELL TEN MINUTE VERSION pic.twitter.com/lYc1foXiJC — Dan / Dandeleon (@dan_dandeleon) August 5, 2021

Several fans seem most excited, or at least most certain, that the puzzle indicates a collaboration with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, as her name is included in the puzzle.

Other fans even reversed the audio included in the video, claiming to hear snippets of certain songs:

I REVERSED IT pic.twitter.com/uAxIFV33YX — Brielle Kang (@BrielleKang) August 5, 2021

Update — August 5, 12:33 p.m. ET: Swift posted to Twitter again on Thursday to give fans another hint, writing, “Your next clue will be in the spot where you hear red…”

Your next clue will be in the spot where you hear red… — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

