Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was not a fan of Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Monday night — starting a Twitter feud with the late night host just minutes after the episode ended.

In the senator’s defense, Kimmel, as he often does, launched some scathing insults at Cruz on Monday — certainly striking a nerve.

Kimmel railed against Cruz for praising a Russian military recruitment advertisement while suggesting that the United States armed forces are an “emasculated military.”

The senator retweeted a video that compared a Russian military ad to one from the U.S., writing, “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…”

Cruz later tried to clarify his comments, adding, “We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies.”

Kimmel did not hold back when addressing Cruz’s take on the military, mocking him for calling the military emasculated while he “took permanent residence up the ass of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father.”

“Primarily because Ted Cruz is not human,” he added. “He is a moist, gelatinous tubeworm whose elastic-band pants are filled with an inky discharge every time he speaks.”

The host even topped it off with his own mock military advertisement:

Cruz was no fan of the joke, taking to Twitter to remind Kimmel of the time he beat the late night host at a charity basketball game:

.@JimmyKimmelLive keeps talking crap. Really tough guy. Here’s a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his ass. He has to live with that…forever. Rematch, punk?https://t.co/t8O0QCEaYS https://t.co/AltnpM2Lib — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 25, 2021

“Oh Ted… you get so sad after you masturbate,” Kimmel shot back.

Oh Ted… you get so sad after you masturbate. https://t.co/8fxCzUNwqg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021

Watch above, via YouTube.

