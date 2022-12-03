‘That’s Pretty Raw!’ Chris Wallace Confronts Gloria Estefan With Gutting Memory of Preventing Daughter From Coming Out To Grandma

CNN anchor Chris Wallace confronted legendary singer/songwriter Gloria Estefan over a painful memory concerning her daughter Emily Estefan’s coming out.

In their interview for Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the host asked Estefan about a wrenching family issue that was detailed on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk: The Estefans — Gloria preventing Emily from coming out to her ailing grandmother:

WALLACE: All right, change of pace. You’ve got a show called Red Table Talk: The Estefan’s and in one episode, you’re going to shake your head, your daughter, yes. In effect calls you out about the fact that she is gay. And she says that you were reluctant to let her tell her grandmother that she had come out before her grandmother passed away. Here it is.

(Video Clip)

WALLACE: That’s pretty raw.

ESTEFAN: It was completely raw. We didn’t discuss anything before the table talks, because we wanted it to be that way.

WALLACE: But I gotta ask you, though, Gloria. (Yeah.) Why? I mean, why share all of this in public?

ESTEFAN: I’ll tell you why. Because we’ve received countless letters from people that use that show to come out to their parents that watched it with them.

In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren’t touched, they’re taboo. They people see, but they don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to see it. And the whole point of us doing those 20 episodes was I have all these people that have loved me through the years and supported me. And I want them to realize that we’re all just families trying to get through the difficult moments in life.

Emily, I thought would feel comfortable coming out to me, we’ve been very, very open about the support for the LGBT community our entire lives. And at the same time, I had a mother with ulcerative colitis that even if I brought up a bill or something that was not even important, would get very upset and would get sick.

So all I told Em, but she was hearing it through the difficulty that she was experiencing. I told her, just do it slowly. Do it. Don’t just sit her down and say, boom, give her a minute to process. And I just kept thinking to myself well– while all this was happening in the in the show, I kept thinking, had you sat your grandma down and told her this…What would you be thinking now, after she passed away, that had nothing to do with your message to her or the delivery of that?

So yeah, and life is complicated. Life is tough. And we wanted to share those things with people. So they would realize these are conversations we need to have. And it really was wonderful. The response.