Three days after Matt Reeves’ The Batman resumed filming in the U.K., the production shut down again after Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Vanity Fair.

Filming had previously shut down in March, along with most of the entertainment industry, when lockdown orders were first put into place.

Deadline had reported that production stopped after an undisclosed member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. representative told Deadline.

It has now been revealed, through Vanity Fair’s “highly placed sources,” that the person who tested positive is Pattinson himself.

The movie, which is planned for release in 2021, also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth.

“It’s a criminological experiment. He’s trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. You see that he’s charting what he’s doing, and he’s seeing he isn’t having any of the effect that he wants to have yet,” Reeves said recently at a DC Fandom event. “The murders start to happen, and the murders start to describe a history of Gotham. It only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, but opens up a whole world of corruption that went much further.”

