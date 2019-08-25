The D23 expo happened this weekend, and you may have heard that Disney announced ALL THE THINGS.

The weekend was mostly dominated by news of everything coming to the Disney+ streaming service, including a Live-action Lady and the Tramp, more Marvel shows like She-Hulk, an Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series, a Lizzie McGuire reboot, and new shorts starring Forky, the breakout star of Toy Story 4.

Not to mention a little show called The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Goldblum himself was at D23 and perhaps the highlight of the weekend was a delightful interview he did with a Variety reporter at his… Goldblum-iest.

He talked excitedly about his show, broke into song to improv a theme song, played coy about the next Jurassic World film, and broke into song again (the second time belting out “Part of Your World”).

Perhaps the best part of the interview was Goldblum learning in real time about the dispute between Sony and Marvel over Spider-Man that may result in the web-slinging hero being kept out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for now.

“I’m not a businessperson,” Goldlbum said. “Whatever you say is Greek to me… It’ll all work out, I’m sure, they’ll figure it out.”

You can watch and enjoy above, via Variety. The World According to Jeff Goldblum comes out on November 12th when Disney+ drops.

