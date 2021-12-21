<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As long as people continue to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper will be there to call them out — whether they realize it or not.

Klepper has committed to confronting anti-vaxxers across the country, and the political aisle, this year, leading to some pretty hilarious face-offs.

In light of the new Omicron variant, The Daily Show has released a compilation of Klepper’s battles with America’s anti-vax population, calling the latest segment the “New Variants Edition.”

“Vaccination is still going a bit slow in America and we should be past this talk by now, but we’re not, and it’s definitely gonna come up at your holiday gatherings,” Klepper said, introducing the segment. “So that you’re prepared for those conversations, here is our gift to you. These are moments from past rallies that we haven’t shown with some truly unique arguments from the vaccine-hesitant crowd.”

The first anti-vaxxer Klepper faced off with unfathomably insisted that she had seen more people in the hospital for Covid-19 after they got the vaccine.

Pushing back on the claim, Klepper noted that 92 percent of those hospitalized with Covid-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated, asking the protester if that statistic worried her at all.

“No,” she replied with a shrug.

Klepper continued to tell vaccine protesters that the ICUs were filling up with people refusing to get immunized, receiving very little concern in return.

“A full ICU is just a full ICU, kids need to see the lower half of other kids’ faces?” Klepper asked one anti-vaxxer who was wearing a shirt that read “I don’t co-parent with the government.”

“Yeah,” the anti-vaxxer replied.

“That seems like … a take?” Klepper responded.

Another highlight involved a Donald Trump supporter who was tricked into agreeing that “it was an issue that America moved at Warp Speed” when it came to the vaccines.

Klepper asked multiple anti-vaccine protesters where they received their information, some of them crediting the internet, word of mouth, “a lot of places,” and even “everywhere.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

