The Simpsons again took aim at President Donald Trump, focusing on his ongoing attacks against progressive Democratic congresswomen with a musical number inspired by West Side Story.

The 90-second promo titled “West Wing Story” shows Trump sitting in the Oval Office with a picture of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar on his desk.

“They shouldn’t be in America. No one but me in America. No taxes for me in America. This is my natural hair-ica,” Trump sings apparently to the tune of the song “America” from West Side Story, though the music and lyrics don’t match up well to the original song’s tempo.

The congresswomen then jump to life outside of the picture to confront Trump.

“You’re Boris Johnson without the class. Can’t wait to see you behind prison glass. Your nose is right up Putin’s ass. We say it’s time to impeach you fast,” the congresswomen sing to the animated Trump.

Trump is then chased out of the White House, where he meets a can-can line of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. He attempts to join the dance line, but runs out of breath and collapses. An animated Joe Biden, who then mocks Trump by saying “who’s an old man now?”

No actual characters from The Simpsons appear in the promo.

The Simpsons has previously posted similar promo clips mocking Trump.

Watch above, via Fox

