There’s a Blue-Checked Will Smith on Twitter Who is Not the Actor, and His Mentions Were Just Completely Annihilated

By Leia IdlibyMar 28th, 2022, 9:51 am
 
Will Smith at the 94th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There is another verified Will Smith on Twitter, and his mentions are getting completely wrecked thanks to actor Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face on Sunday night.

While the King Richard star doesn’t appear to have a verified Twitter account, a red-headed podcaster by the same name does, and he addressed the incident on Sunday.

“Whelp,” he wrote, pretending to be the other Smith. “I’m sorry if you’re offended.”

Noticing that people truly thought he was the actor — despite his profile picture being an avatar of a man with red hair, a beard, and glasses — Smith went on to clarify the confusion.

“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with,” he wrote. “I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.”

In spite of the podcaster’s attempt to assuage the masses, Twitter had already decided he was the Will Smith to blame, going after him on the platform:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: