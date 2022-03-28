There’s a Blue-Checked Will Smith on Twitter Who is Not the Actor, and His Mentions Were Just Completely Annihilated

There is another verified Will Smith on Twitter, and his mentions are getting completely wrecked thanks to actor Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face on Sunday night.

While the King Richard star doesn’t appear to have a verified Twitter account, a red-headed podcaster by the same name does, and he addressed the incident on Sunday.

I’m sorry if you’re offended. — Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022

“Whelp,” he wrote, pretending to be the other Smith. “I’m sorry if you’re offended.”

Noticing that people truly thought he was the actor — despite his profile picture being an avatar of a man with red hair, a beard, and glasses — Smith went on to clarify the confusion.

Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence. — Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022

“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with,” he wrote. “I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.”

In spite of the podcaster’s attempt to assuage the masses, Twitter had already decided he was the Will Smith to blame, going after him on the platform:

Did I just see what I just saw! @willsmith punched @chrisrock live on stage !!! Somebody tell me this was a joke. Please. Chris took it like a STANDUP GUY LITERALLY!!! WOW WOW WOW! Lord help us please help us Love each other especially in front of company. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 28, 2022

🎯🎯🎯 BIG FACTS!!!

STAY FOCUSED!!!

The devil is real busy rn! They can’t stand the taste of their own medicine. Karma is a bitch fr and she ain’t playing wit y’all. #NewLevelsNewDevils #StayFocused @willsmith @jadapsmith pic.twitter.com/7m77GZB4tS — Lil’ Kim (@LilKim) March 28, 2022

Please tell me I didn’t see what I just saw. Somebody please tell me that @willsmith was joking and it was part of the show when he just smacked @chrisrock on National Television. I’m begging y’all….please don’t tell me @willsmith would do something like that??? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Just watched the unedited scene. @WillSmith full on punched @chrisrock. He should be arrested. I’m no cancel-culture guy & not suggesting a boycott, but I personally will never watch another #WillSmith movie again. Too bad. Great actor. But a pathetic human being. #FuckWillSmith — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) March 28, 2022

So, according to @willsmith‘s son, @jaden, it’s OK to assault someone just because you hate the joke? What kind of kids are do they want to raise? Disgraceful. There are better, non-violent ways to address a joke referencing your loved ones. Assault isn’t one of them. NOT COOL. pic.twitter.com/VLRowWEwIC — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) March 28, 2022

My truth. @chrisrock Funny guy. If @jadapsmith is battling sickness then @willsmith Good husband. It’s was a slap world, get over it. Smile and be happy. Nice to see Will win one, nice to see comedians working, nice to see Jada looking beautiful and strong. #slap pic.twitter.com/yGsKvG4mgX — Manu Intiraymi (@ManuIntiraymi) March 28, 2022

I like @WillSmith as an actor, but his reaction last night suggests there’s a lot more going on with him than what meets the eye. To assault @ChrisRock over a joke wasn’t neccessary, and if the joke bothered him that much, I’m sure he could’ve talked to Chris about it. — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) March 28, 2022

I’ve no idea why @willsmith apologised to @chrisrock for slapping his face after insulting his missus. He was right to do it. Comedians have enjoyed a free run for too long to be vile and then claim it was all just fun.Its not. Its how they make their money. Payback time. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) March 28, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com