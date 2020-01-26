Grammy-nominated singer and rapper Lizzo kicked off the ceremony for the 62nd annual award show by dedicating the evening to Kobe Bryant.

The death of the NBA superstar, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday cast a somber note over the award show, with a number of attendees making remarks to honor Bryant’s life. When Lizzo opened the ceremony with a performance of the song “Cuz I Love You,” she took the lead by announcing: “This one’s for Kobe.”

Watch above, via CBS.

