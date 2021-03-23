Thomas Middleditch, best known for his starring role on HBO’s Silicon Valley, has been accused of sexual misconduct at the now-defunct private Hollywood goth club Cloak & Dagger.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé detailing several incidents of alleged sexual misconduct at Cloak & Dagger, whose co-founders — Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson — are being accused of ignoring the accusations.

In the report, a club-goer named Hannah Harding claimed Middleditch made “lewd sexual overtures” toward her and her girlfriend on the dance floor in October 2019, at which time she was 21-years-old. After she rejected his advances, he “kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club’s operations manager, Kate Morgan,” according to the L.A. Times.

Morgan told the publication she notified Bravin and Patterson about the incident and asked them to ban Middleditch from the club, but they “dismissed it.”

Harding told the L.A. Times that she also complained to management about the incident, but Bravin reached out a week later and suggested that she was mistaken. She went on to allege that she saw Middleditch grope another woman at the club following her disregarded complaint.

Harding also provided the outlet with Instagram direct messages from Middleditch, who wrote, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Actress Alice Wetturlund, who had a recurring role in Silicon Valley, later commented on the sexual misconduct allegations made against Middleditch.

She tweeted, “Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!”

