Tim Allen Says He Enjoyed the Fact That Trump ‘Pissed People Off’

Tim Allen opened up about Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and his conservative political views in a new interview.

On the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, the former Home Improvement star explained why he leans to the right.

“I just don’t like — once I started making money — I had this silent partner that took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it. That was the taxes,” he said. “I’ve never liked taxes. Whoever takes the taxes and never tells me what they did with it. I’m a fiscal conservative person with money. That’s it.”

Allen continued, “Never liked taxes. Never liked what they do with taxes and the bullshit on both sides. It’s not their money.”

Allen went on to say he mostly avoids getting backlash over his political beliefs because he doesn’t “preach anything.”

“What I’ve done is just not joined into — as I call it — the ‘we culture,’” he said. “I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that. ‘We should do this,’ ‘We should do that.'”

Allen, who attended Trump’s 2016 inauguration, further suggested that he enjoyed the divisiveness caused by the former president.

“Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of like that,” Allen laughed. “So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

The actor also revealed he knows Bill Clinton, who’s been a “genuinely a nice guy to me,” but he “just didn’t think that Hillary should have been president.”

“In the end, you go the other direction,” Allen added. “There’s nothing personal about it. If you don’t like it then wait ’til the next election.”

