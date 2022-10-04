Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to be headed for divorce, according to Page Six.

The New York Post’s gossip arm reports through sources that both Brady and Bündchen hired divorce attorneys and are highly considering proceeding with filing papers. This comes amid persistent rumors swirling about the couple’s 13-year marriage falling on hard times following Brady’s decision to not retire earlier this year. Brady’s return to football appears to have driven a wedge between the couple who have been living separately for some time.

Bündchen, who’s been an avid supporter of her husband, has been noticeably absent from the sidelines at recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers games.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that the couple’s relationship may be past the point of no return.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know tells Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

This news comes just a month after Bündchen revealed her apprehension to Brady returning to the game and said it was time to focus on herself again.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.” Looking forward, Bündchen is going to make more space for her dreams, too. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she says. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

No public comment has been made by either Brady or Bündchen regarding the matter.

