Tom Brady Hangs Up His Cleats for the Big Screen, Recruits Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin For Football-Themed Road Trip Movie

Tom Brady is taking his talents to Hollywood.

The recently retired Seven-time Super Bowl Champion will both appear in and produce an upcoming football-themed road trip film titled 80 for Brady.

The film, acquired by Paramount Pictures and also produced by Donna Gigliott and Endeavor Content, will star Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

According to Deadline, the film is inspired by a true story and chronicles a “life-changing trip” four best friends and New England Patriots fans take to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl LI.

Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field will play the four friends, who ultimately face chaos as they attempt to navigate the nation’s biggest sporting event.

80 for Brady will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script alongside Michael Covino, while Brady’s producer credit comes via his company 199 Productions.

News of Brady’s switch to the big screen comes after he teased a return to the NFL earlier this month.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said on his SiriusXM Radio show Let’s Go!. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

While Brady left the door open when it comes to football, a return seems unlikely now that he has added more to his plate, as he’s reportedly been “deeply involved with the inception” of his upcoming film.

