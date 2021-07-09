Tom Hanks Son Goes Nuclear On Howard Stern For Making Fun Of His Music: ‘F*ck Him … He’s an Old Man’

Chet Hanks is still not over comments Howard Stern made about his music in 2011.

Hanks, the actual son of America’s dad Tom Hanks, went after Stern while sitting down with Adam John Grandmaison, more commonly known as Adam22.

“Fuck Howard, man,” Hanks said, admitting he still has a “chip on his shoulder” regarding comments the radio personality made about his 2011 song “White and Purple.”

The song, modeled after Whiz Khalifa hit “Black and Yellow,” was written as an anthem for Northwestern University, the school Hanks was attending at the time.

Hanks even performed his song live on campus, rapping remixed lyrics such as, “Have a good time smile back/Everybody in this bitch is a WILDCAT!”

Well, Stern saw the video and was not entirely impressed.

“Tom Hanks’ son — I’m watching this thing I’m laughing my fucking ass off,” Stern said on his show in 2011. “Listen to this guy! You have to watch it too. [Tom] Hanks must be so annoyed.”

Stern went on to accuse Hanks of talking “w*gger,” an outdated term referring to a White person attempting to emulate Black culture.

“Yo, what up, MA!” Stern added, continuing to mock the vernacular.

Robin Quivers, Stern’s co-host, went on to accuse Hanks of talking like an “illiterate” due to his use of stereotypically Black vernacular, despite being the son of “the two whitest people.”

“Where’d he grow up, Beverly Hills?” Stern asked. “What a fuckin’ douche.”

Hanks is still not over Stern’s attack, despite already having slammed the radio host in 2015 in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“Let me come up on your show bitch,” he wrote in 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Come catch this fade … have me live on the air and we can go pound for pound see who looks like the fool you dried up old c*nt … easy to talk shit in a closed off room pussy, have me up there in the studio with you let’s give the ppl what they want.”

“Do you have any idea how badly I am going to assault you when I see you… You can’t run from me forever knock knees… Listen. One day, maybe tomorrow, maybe 10 years from now, I am going to see you in person, and I am going to hurt you,” he added. “I hope you travel with security!!! PLEASE have me on the show… I’ll shit on you and your yuppie sidekicks on your own show… it’s a shame you don’t hang in the same circles as my family (not enough bread for that) cuz if you did I woulda already seen u.”

Hanks has since changed his approach, noting that Stern is “an old man,” so “it wouldn’t be right for me to beat his ass.”

“He shit on me so hard, dude. Howard shitted on me so hard and I’m like, bro, I’m a 19-year-old kid,” Hanks said, adding, “And to this day I’m like, that shit wasn’t cool dude. That shit wasn’t cool so I’m like ‘fuck him.'”

Adams22 later suggested Hanks find another old man to fight Stern for him, leading the two to agree that would be a “great vlog.”

Watch above, via No Jumper.

