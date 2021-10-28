Diciembre and Tashia Farries welcomed an unexpected wedding crasher to their beachfront ceremony last week.

Tom Hanks was taking a stroll in Santa Monica last Friday when he noticed a couple getting married on the beach. After watching a portion of the ceremony from afar, the Oscar-winning actor decided to greet the brides.

“We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day,” Diciembre said in a statement to NBC.

Tashia also said that Hanks “Gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful,” adding, “He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble.”

The actor even asked the couple for a picture, posing with them and their 1-year-old son August.

“We were gathering all the family together and next thing you know, Tom Hanks walks through the whole crowd and said, ‘Hey, I just had to stop and see these beautiful brides,’” Tashia also told KTLA. “He asked for a picture, he said it was one of the most beautiful ceremonies that he’s witnessed, and he stuck around for about five minutes and gave us a good positive talk and it was very cool.”

The moment was, of course, filmed by members of the wedding party, who can be heard telling August that the wedding crasher is Woody from the Toy Story series.

“That’s Woody! You guys, that’s Woody! That’s Woody! He’s Woody! He’s Woody from Toy Story!” an incredibly excited wedding guest can be heard saying as Hanks posed for pictures with the couple.

This is not the first time Hanks has crashed a wedding, surprising newlyweds in Central Park in 2016.

Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Uy2GIqYphU — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) September 24, 2016

“Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings!” he wrote in a Twitter caption, sharing a photo from the big day.

