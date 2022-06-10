Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: The Seduction Debuts at #1

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking over the top spot on the Apple podcast charts is a new show, The Seduction. The show, hosted by Dateline’s Keith Morrison, follows the story of a young woman who hired a hitman to kill her husband.

Although the show is currently dominating the charts, it has yet to release more than a 2-minute trailer. Fans of Morrison downloading the trailer pushed the highly-anticipated podcast into the top spot, despite no episodes being available.

The first two episodes are set to premiere on June 14th. The Seduction is Morrison’s fifth podcast to host under the Dateline label.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Morrison said podcasting has opened up new doors that couldn’t be reached in the TV world, saying, “The podcasts allow us to take this volume of material that we have collected when we report a story—there’s tons of it, many interviews, and lots of reporting that never has a chance to get on television—and we’re able to let it live in a podcast.”

Following The Seduction is The Daily, Counterclock, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, and Dateline NBC.

Check out the full list below:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com