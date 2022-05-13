Top 50 Podcasts of Q1 2022

This week, we’re taking a look at the top 50 podcasts that dominated the industry during the first quarter of the year.

The ratings, released Tuesday, were conducted by Edison Research and take into account the audience size of each show.

Taking the top spot, The Joe Rogan Experience. Following Rogan is Crime Junkie, The Daily, This American Life, and My Favorite Murder.

Director of Research for Edison, Gabriel Soto, stated that not only did Joe Rogan‘s podcast top the charts, but holds listenership numbers vastly greater than the number two podcast, Crime Junkie.

“Despite a turbulent and controversial ride for Joe Rogan at the beginning of the quarter, his show not only remains the most popular in the U.S., but it has increased in listenership – distancing itself from the number two spot,” Soto said.

Check out the full list below:

