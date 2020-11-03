Four-time Grammy winner Tracy Chapman made an extremely rare TV appearance on Monday night — performing on Late Night with Seth Meyers to urge viewers to “go vote.”

Chapman performed her hit song Talkin ‘Bout a Revolution, from her 1988, six-time platinum self-titled debut album.

“Poor people gonna rise up/And get their share,” Chapman sang. “Poor people gonna rise up/And take what’s theirs.”

“Don’t you know / They’re talkin’ about a revolution / It sounds like a whisper / While they’re standing in the welfare lines / Crying at the doorsteps of those armies of salvation / Wasting time in the unemployment lines / Sitting around waiting for a promotion,” she continued.

At the end of her performance, Chapman changed her lyrics to say “Talkin’ bout a revolution/Go Vote” before she walked away from the microphone to reveal a small sign behind her, which simply read, “Vote.”

Although she has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, Chapman has always been a strong advocate of voting, and is known for her politically and socially charged lyrics.

The artist performed during the 2004 Vote For Change tour, which was presented by MoveOn.org, to urge people in swing states to register to vote.

Watch above, via NBC.

