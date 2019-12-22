Eddie Murphy made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live last night, and his opening monologue ended up being a star-studded event celebrating the occasion.

“This is the last episode of 2019,” Murphy said. “But if you’re black, this is the first episode since I left back in ’84.”

As he reflected on his career and family life since then, Murphy was joined on stage by Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.

All three had praise for Murphy, with Chappelle in particular saying, “I followed your blueprint for my entire career… I became the biggest star in television and then I quit.”

