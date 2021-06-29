Transgender Woman Takes State Miss USA Crown for First Time in Pageant’s History: ‘It’s Time That Our Voices Are Heard’

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned Miss Nevada USA on Sunday, becoming the first transgender woman in the pageant’s history to earn the title.

Enriquez competed against 21 other contestants to win the coveted title, and will go on to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant on November 29.

The star began competing at cisgender pageants just last year, leading up to her big win at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s amazing because it’s Pride Month and it’s the 52nd anniversary of Stonewall, so it’s a special moment for my community,” she said, referring to the 1969 protests at New York City’s Stonewall Inn.

“I am the first trans woman, and a trans woman of color, and it’s time that our voices are heard,” Enriquez continued.

Enriquez is not only the first to win her state’s title, but also the first to compete in the larger Miss USA pageant.

“When I was young I said that one day I hope to see someone like me on stage in Miss USA, and it just happened to be, I was the person that I needed,” she said of the historic moment, adding that she felt alone and unrepresented while growing up.

Enriquez also became the first transgender woman to win Miss Silver State USA in March, saying, “One thing that is important for me is inclusivity, diversity, and representation. It’s something I did not have growing up and is still lacking in today’s world.”

“Today I am a proud transgender woman of color,” she added. “Personally, I’ve learned that my differences do not make me less than, it makes me more than.”

Watch above, via 13 Action News.

