Trevor Noah Airs Shocking Montage of Unruly Americans Post Lockdown: ‘People are Turning Airplanes’ into ‘Rage Rooms’

While Trevor Noah celebrated the success of the United States vaccine campaign, he could not help but point to those who “aren’t quite ready to be part of society again.”

On Thursday’s Daily Show, Noah aired several clips of unruly Americans at sporting events, on airplanes, and in stores — highlighting that people are acting up as they re-enter society post-lockdown.

“Unfortunately, a lot of fans seem to have forgotten that they’re only paying to watch the athletes, not to commit their own personal fouls,” Noah cracked about the return of live sports.

The host aired a montage of courtside brawls and incidents, including an NBA fan getting tackled by security, Russell Westbrook getting popcorn dumped on him, Trae Young getting spit on in New York, and Kyrie Irving getting a water bottle thrown at him in Boston.

“God damn! Sports fans are going crazy,” Noah said before taking a swipe at “that crazy fan” Logan Paul for getting into a fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The host went on to point to other violent incidents across the country, as Americans have been engaging in fights at the mall and in stores — also adding, “some of the biggest failures at returning to society are happening on airplanes.”

“People are turning airplanes into their own personal rage rooms,” he quipped.

Noah later aired several clips of airplane feuds before promoting fake airline “Throwdown Air” — for people who want to take out their “pent up pandemic aggression on customer service employees.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

