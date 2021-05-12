Trevor Noah Asks Israel ‘What Is Your Responsibility?’ in Palestinian Conflict: It’s ‘Not a Fair Fight’

Trevor Noah addressed the latest events in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on Tuesday’s Daily Show.

On Friday, Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators clashed at a Mosque in Jerusalem, which led to Palestinian militants firing hundreds of rockets from Gaza toward Jerusalem – killing three Israelis. Israel responded with airstrikes targeting militants in Gaza, but nine children were among at least two dozen Palestinians killed in the effort.

“Israel versus Palestine — and I know that even saying that sentence means I’m losing followers online and I’m on the verge of being blocked on all social media and in life,” Noah said at the start of the segment. “But guys, we have to talk about it. Because this is one of the most difficult stories that has existed in our lifetime.”

Noah acknowledged that the Israel-Palestine conflict is a very difficult to topic to approach because of “all the layers that are packed into it.” He added, “No matter how much you try and break it down, people are always going to say that you’re leaving out some crucial piece of context, and they’re probably right.”

He continued, “And you know what makes it even harder is the fact that who’s right and who’s wrong always seems to change depending on when you start measuring time.”

Noah then noted that he wasn’t interested in exploring “who’s good and who’s bad and who started it,” but would rather take a look at “who’s dead and who’s alive this week.”

Pointing Israel’s military which he described as “one of the most powerful in the world,” Noah insisted the conflict is “just not a fair fight,” adding, “and I know this is contentious, and I know people are going to hate me for this, but I just want to ask an honest question here: If you are in a fight where the other person cannot beat you, how hard should you retaliate when they try to hurt you?”

“Everyone has a different answer to the question, and I’m not trying to answer the question, nor do I think I’m smart enough to solve it,” Noah added. “All I ask is, when you have this much power, what is your responsibility?”

Watch above, via YouTube.

