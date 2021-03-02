<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trevor Noah addressed the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Monday night — brutally calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their lack of diversity.

Just days before the Golden Globe Awards, which Noah referred to as “the Oscars’ weird foreign cousin,” the Los Angeles Times published a report exposing the HFPA for having zero Black journalists among its ranks.

The revelation immediately sparked intense scrutiny, prompting the HFPA to respond in a statement:

“We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler even tackled the issue during their opening monologue as the event’s hosts. “The HFPA is made up of around 90 international — no Black — journalists,” Fey joked, Poehler later adding, “A lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens, okay? That’s like their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked.”

A few members of the HFPA also addressed the issue during a brief segment early on in the ceremony, during which board chair Meher Tatna pledged to “ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities get a seat at our table.”

Time’s Up, a charity started by Hollywood celebrities to support victims of sexual harassment, later responded to the HFPA’s attempts at righting their wrongs — calling out their lack of understanding.

“You must now address the systemic problems within your organization,” Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up, wrote. “The HFPA’s statements tonight and over the last several days indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the problems at hand. Your stated version of change is cosmetic ― find Black people. That is not a solution.”

Noah had his own criticism, quipping on Monday night, “You know you’ve got representation problems when the Proud Boys have more Black members than you.”

“The good news is, you know they’re going to fix the problem,” he joked. “Because can you imagine them coming back next year and being like, ‘We are still working on finding a single Black person, if anyone out there knows a single Black person, give us their number.'”

Watch above, via YouTube.

