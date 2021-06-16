Trevor Noah Brutally Roasts ‘Your Crazy Aunt’s Even Crazier Friend’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Her Holocaust Apology

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trevor Noah tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she apologized for comparing mask mandates in the House to the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust — deriding her for failing to “know about a lot of things.”

Greene addressed reporters on Monday after visiting the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C., apologizing for the comparison, which she had previously doubled and tripled down on.

“I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it,” she said, adding, “There is no comparison to the Holocaust, and there are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive, and for that, I want to apologize.”

Introducing the clip of Greene’s apology, Noah slammed the Georgia congresswoman as “your crazy aunt’s even crazier friend,” later pointing to her rise from the “QAnon forums.”

“Yo guys, America isn’t serious,” Noah said on Tuesday’s Daily Show. “This woman writes the laws, the laws that govern the land. And she’s out here like, ‘Yo, you guys heard about this Holocaust? Shit’s wild.’”

Noah also hightlighted that Greene has also promoted “conspiracies about 9/11 or the existence of Jewish space lasers,” adding, “Which is ridiculous. I mean, everyone knows that the Jewish space laser was taken out by the Buddhist submarine missiles years ago.”

“I mean, for real though, are we going to get a press conference every time Marjorie Taylor Greene learns about something? Because she doesn’t know about a lot of things,” he said, later adding, “But I will say, in some ways, I feel bad for this lady — learning things is tough because it forces you to take back all the ignorant shit that you’ve said in the past. It’s why the only museum I go to is Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds: Come stupid, leave stupid.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

