<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trevor Noah buried the hatchet on Thursday’s Daily Show — calling Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “relatable” just days after a very public Twitter spat.

President Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, and while the historic moment received a whopping 85 percent approval rating from those who watched — one person was particularly uninspired.

Cruz seemed to have dozed off during the address, and instead of feeling embarrassed to have fallen asleep on the job, he retweeted a video of the moment with the hashtag “Boring but radical.”

While “Ted Snooze” was roundly mocked following Biden’s address, Noah gave the senator a pass, even calling the moment “relatable.”

“Ted Cruz was so bored at that speech, he fell asleep,” Noah said. “And I know what you’re thinking right now, you think I’m going to say something like ‘Oh that’s weird, I thought lizards slept with their eyes open,’ but I’m not going to say that. Because honestly, that was the most relatable thing that Ted Cruz has ever done. Because that speech was boring.”

Noah loved how boring Biden was and rejoiced that the nation no longer expects entertainment when the president is delivering a speech. In fact, Noah wants to get rid of the address altogether.

“Just print it out, let the people read it,” he said. “I mean, when did we decide that you can only judge a policy proposal based on how entertaining the performance of it is?”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]