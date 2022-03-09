Trevor Noah Highlights How Ukrainian Women Have Been Vital to Fighting a ‘Crazy Man’s War’

Trevor Noah celebrated International Women’s day by praising those who have been vital to Ukraine’s resistance throughout the Russian invasion.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, most to have the world thought they were just going to roll their tanks in and have the whole country in a few days,” Noah said on Tuesday night. “But as it turns out, the Ukrainian resistance has been so effective that after two weeks, the Russians have barely captured any of the cities that they have been attacking.”

The host went on to explain that the Russian army is eight times the size of Ukraine’s, making their failure to capture key cities “humiliating for Russia.”

“It’s like Godzilla getting his ass whipped by the Geico gecko,” Noah cracked before noting that a “main part of Ukraine’s resistance has been thanks to the Ukrainian women.”

Noah emphasized that women have not only been protecting their people in Ukraine, or giving birth in bomb shelters, but have also been taking up weapons and heading to the front lines.

“God damn, the women of Ukraine are not fucking around,” Noah exclaimed after playing several clips highlighting the women of the war.

The host went on to praise the Ukrainian women who have been helping the resistance from home by building weapons, bulletproof vests, and other wartime necessities.

Noah noted that Russian women have also been standing up to Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine, showing a clip of a Holocaust survivor standing up to Russian security forces in St. Petersburg.

“I don’t know if Ukraine’s or Russia’s women will be able to stop Putin, but on this International Women’s Day, I think it’s worth highlighting how women across two countries are coming together to fight a crazy man’s war,” Noah concluded.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com