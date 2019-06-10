Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah went after the litany of Democratic candidates who were in Iowa over the weekend and hit them for failing to show depth in their short public appearances.

On the Monday edition of The Daily Show, Noah noted that “this Sunday … they all had five minutes each to speak, which is kind of crazy.

“Five minutes is not enough time to make your case, all right? It’s barely enough time to make a lean cuisine, unless you do what I do and just eat it frozen,” Noah said.

Noah also noted that many of the micro-speeches contained jokes that did not land, including a joke by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that left an embarrassing silence in its wake.

“Like, from now on librarians aren’t going to shush people, they will just play that clip of Eric Swalwell,” Noah joked.

Noah also joked about the candidates’ choice of walk-on music, including Rep. Tim Ryan’s (D-OH) choice of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X.

“Are you running for president or are you trying to go viral on Tik Tok? “Old Town Road” doesn’t make you sound like a professional anything,” Noah said.

“All we’ve learned about the democratic candidates is how bad they are at telling jokes and what their favorite songs are on Spotify, and that’s it,” Noah noted.

“Unfortunately, that’s what you’re going to get when you have two dozen people running for president. Every event will be about sound bites and catchy lines,” he continued.

