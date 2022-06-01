Trevor Noah Ridicules Those Going From ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to ‘Screw These B*tch-Ass Cops’ After Uvalde Shooting

Trevor Noah called out conservatives who are so pro-gun that they have turned on the police after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Noah spent Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Show debunking conservative arguments against gun control, highlighting that no matter the excuse, the United States has significantly higher gun violence rates than any other country.

The host went on to mock those blaming mass shootings on video games, rap and hip-hop, lessened church attendance, and critical race theory.

“If you think gun violence in America is high because people aren’t going to church, then why don’t they have the same gun violence in Europe? Because there, nobody goes to church,”

Noah later aired a clip from former President Donald Trump’s speech at an NRA convention in Houston this weekend, in which he pushed for more armed officers in schools.

“Classic Trump, proposing a solution after it already failed,” Noah joked, noting that there was an armed guard on the scene in Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

The host noted that there was also an “entire platoon” of police officers inside of the school who “didn’t do shit to stop it while it was still going on.”

“And I’m willing to guess it’s because they were shit-scared of a gunman armed with an AR-15,” he added. “Do we want to live in a world where anyone can legally buy weapons that the police are scared of?”

Noah went on to ridicule those who “love guns so much that they’ve gone from ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to ‘screw these bitch-ass cops, if they’re not here to get shot, then what’s the point of having them around? Fuck the police!’”

“Maybe it’s just me, but I’d rather get rid of these AR-15s and make these officers’ jobs a lot more safe,” Noah concluded.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

