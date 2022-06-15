Trevor Noah Roasts Trump For Reportedly Using Donations to Pay Kimberly Guilfoyle $60K to Speak at Jan. 6 Rally

Trevor Noah mocked former President Donald Trump for paying Kimberly Guilfoyle $60,000 for a roughly two-minute-long speech given during his Jan. 6 rally.

News of Guilfoyle’s fat check was revealed by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who sits on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Lofgren went on to share that prior to the insurrection, Trump had been requesting donations for an “official election defense fund” — which did not exist — in order to combat the stolen election (which also did not exist).

Trump managed to raise more than $250 million from his supporters and allegedly shelled a $60,000 chunk of it to pay Guilfoyle.

“All week long the Jan. 6 committee has been riding his ass just because he tried to overthrow the government. And now — and now — they’re even accusing him of fraud, just because he asked his supporters for money to set up an election defense fund and didn’t set up an election defense fund,” Noah said on Tuesday’s Daily Show.

The host went on to call Guilfoyle’s paycheck “such a scam,” adding, “That’s an even bigger scam than tai chi. Yeah, oh I’m sorry who are you going to fight, an army of slow butterflies?”

“This does prove that Donald Trump is a proud feminist ally. Yeah, that’s right, I said it. Everyone’s always complaining women get paid less for more work, but Trump, no, he is doing everything to close the wage gap,” Noah cracked.

“He paid Kimberly Guilfoyle for two minutes’ work. He paid Stormy Daniels for two minutes of work. Yeah, Trump isn’t breaking the law, he is breaking the glass ceiling.”

On a more serious note, Noah later noted that politicians from every party have used their campaign funds to help their friends and allies, adding, “It’s just Trump does it so egregiously that everyone notices it.”

“All politicians are, like, ‘Donate, it’s for the fund, but nobody looks where the money goes,” he continued. Yeah, it’s just something you pay attention to because of how he does it.”

Noah compared it to eating a grape or two at the grocery store, joking, “But Trump’s the guy who walks into Whole Foods with a fork and knife, you know? He’s like, ‘You guys have the best raw chicken. So good. So good.’”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com