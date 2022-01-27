Trevor Noah Torches Joe Rogan for Saying It’s ‘Very Strange’ to Call Someone Black Unless They’re ‘100% African’

Trevor Noah addressed Joe Rogan’s recent exchange with controversial clinical psychologist and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson, in which the two weighed in on the term “Black.”

On Tuesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan recalled the time writer and professor Michael Eric Dyson called Peterson “a mean, mad White man” during a 2018 debate on “political correctness.”

Rogan argued that Peterson was “not mean at all,” calling Dyson’s statement “dumb.”

“I am White — actually that’s a lie too. I am kind of tan,” Peterson added. “And he was actually not Black, he was sort of brown.”

The comment prompted Rogan to share his take on the word Black, saying, “The Black and White thing is so strange because the shades are such a spectrum of shades of people.”

“Unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place, where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird,” he continued. “When you use it for people who are literally my color, it becomes very strange.”

Noah was unimpressed.

“Oh my God! I’m not Black! I’m not Black! Joe Rogan’s right! I’m like a Caramel Mocha Frappuccino,” the host cracked after playing a clip of the exchange. “This changes everything. This changes everything!”

He proceeded to run off the set, prompting police sirens to go off.

“The police said I’m Black,” a deadpan Noah said after returning to his desk. “But yeah, apparently Joe Rogan really wants to know why they say ‘Black people’ if they’re not the color of a Sharpie.”

Noah went on to give Rogan and Peterson a quick history lesson on the word:

The things these guys seem to be ignoring is that Black people didn’t call themselves Black. You understand that, right? It’s not like Black people were like, ‘We’re Black.’ No. In Africa, we have tribes. We have cultures. Zulu. Xhosa. Baganda. Igbo. Wakandans! But then white people got there, and they were like, ‘Wow. There’s a lot of Black people here. A lot of Black people.’ Then in America, they invented a rule that if you had one drop of Black blood in you, that makes you Black—which defined how you were treated by the government and by society.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

