Say Aah singer Trey Songz has been arrested for engaging in a physical altercation with a police officer at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, according to Kansas City Star.

TMZ, one of the first outlets to report on the dispute, cited a police source in their article, claiming Songz was arrested for two misdemeanors — trespassing and resisting arrest — and for “assaulting a police officer,” which is a felony.

The site also reported that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon, was put on a 24-hour hold following his arrest, and will likely be released from custody on Monday night.

TMZ obtained video of the quarrel, which later went viral on Twitter:

Trey Songz had the officer in a full headlock. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ku7KYkGxwD — TC (@GoatLatia) January 25, 2021

The outlet additionally reported that the altercation began after people a few rows behind Songz began to heckle the Bottoms Up singer. The commotion earned attention from a police officer who, according to TMZ, “went after the musician without any warning.” Songz was allegedly “caught off guard,” prompting him to fight the officer back.

The singer can be seen essentially putting the officer in a chokehold, and one witness is heard shouting, “Arrest the cop!” as he watched the fight in the stands.

This is not the first time Songz has been arrested for assaulting a police officer, as he was charged with that same felony after authorities attempted to end of oh his concerts. Songz was also arrested for allegedly punching a woman at a Los Angeles party in 2018.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]