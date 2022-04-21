Trey Songz Facing $5 Million Settlement Demand as Video Shows Him Exposing Woman’s Breasts and Chanting ‘T*tty in the Open’

A woman has accused Trey Songz of assaulting her by pulling her breast out of her top and yelling “titty in the open” while at an event at Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino.

TMZ obtained video of the incident, which seemingly shows the singer approaching the woman at the party, which occurred in August of 2013, and pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“Titty in the open, titty in the open, titty in the open, titty in the open,” Songz begins to chant as the woman, identified as Megan Johnson, can be seen laughing despite looking rather uncomfortable.

Johnson’s attorneys George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell have issued a demand letter on their client’s behalf, asking for a settlement that exceeds $5 million dollars.

“I am sure this letter does not come as a surprise to you,” the message to Songz reads. “One woman may have been mistaken, but it is unlikely that the 12+ women that have made complaints about you, including our four clients, were also mistaken. Ms. Johnson is certainly not mistaken. Perhaps the enclosed video will refresh your recollection and illustrate the certainty of your negligent and reckless behavior.”

Songz has faced accusations of sexual assault from three other women over the past few months.

“Since the assault, Ms. Johnson has engaged in self harm, suffered severe emotional distress, including fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic),” the letter continued. “Her injuries are substantial, continuing, and permanent.”

The letter also claims Johnson was “shocked and confused” following the incident, prompting her to remain “quiet during the rest of the event, as several of her co-workers tried to console her.”

“Ms. Johnson specifically remembers holding her arm over her chest longer than necessary out of fear you would randomly assault her from behind again,” read the letter. “At her hotel that evening, Ms. Johnson spent extra time in the shower feeling ashamed and embarrassed.”

