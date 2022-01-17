Twitter Flooded with Betty White Tributes on the TV Legend’s 100th Birthday: ‘Let’s Celebrate the Life of an Icon’

By Leia IdlibyJan 17th, 2022, 4:23 pm
 
Betty White Celebrates 93rd Birthday On The Set Of "Hot in Cleveland"

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Today, January 17th, marks what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, prompting fans to flood Twitter with tributes to the late TV legend.

In addition to an outpouring of love for her Golden Girls character Rose Nylund, many of the tributes included donations to animal rights charities, as the actress was a longtime champion of the cause.

On top of all the Twitter love, Google celebrated the icon with a special animation that pops up on the results page every time someone searches for her name.

The birthday Easter egg shows rose petals fluttering down the page with a message that says “Thank you for being a friend,” referencing the title of The Golden Girls theme song. Definitely check it out for yourself!

From TV networks, fictional characters, and the biggest stars to zoos and animal charities, White was praised by what seems like everyone on the internet, giving the superstar a 100th birthday celebration she truly deserved:

