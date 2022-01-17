Twitter Flooded with Betty White Tributes on the TV Legend’s 100th Birthday: ‘Let’s Celebrate the Life of an Icon’

Today, January 17th, marks what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, prompting fans to flood Twitter with tributes to the late TV legend.

In addition to an outpouring of love for her Golden Girls character Rose Nylund, many of the tributes included donations to animal rights charities, as the actress was a longtime champion of the cause.

On top of all the Twitter love, Google celebrated the icon with a special animation that pops up on the results page every time someone searches for her name.

The birthday Easter egg shows rose petals fluttering down the page with a message that says “Thank you for being a friend,” referencing the title of The Golden Girls theme song. Definitely check it out for yourself!

From TV networks, fictional characters, and the biggest stars to zoos and animal charities, White was praised by what seems like everyone on the internet, giving the superstar a 100th birthday celebration she truly deserved:

Life is precious, and so are the friends that we meet along the way. Happy Heavenly Birthday tomorrow Betty White! You will always be treasured! pic.twitter.com/0Q31oH72A4 — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 16, 2022

100 years ago today, #BettyWhite was born. While she’s sadly no longer with us, we’ll always be thankful for the incredible performances she blessed CBS with over her impressive career. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/H5wDBbGLnR — CBS (@CBS) January 17, 2022

Many are missed, but very few are never forgotten. We will never forget you, Betty White. Thank you for always being YOU. pic.twitter.com/Cb5SBPqJHt — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 17, 2022

On what would have been her 100th birthday, here is a heartfelt look back at Betty White’s joyful presence and remarkable talent as Ann Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ZNh7NV9arO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 17, 2022

In honor of Betty White’s birthday today, we are naming our little blue penguin chick Rose! We think Betty would approve! pic.twitter.com/OMXkKvaaB4 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 17, 2022

Today, on what would’ve been her 100th birthday, we honor the incredible life & legacy of Betty White. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mqq4yqpNYN — MTV (@MTV) January 17, 2022

In honor of @BettyMWhite‘s birthday and her love for animals, we encourage you to take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating to your local shelter or rescue. To find your local shelter, visit https://t.co/tlNwRJnB8g pic.twitter.com/zWqrGx9x8c — ASPCA (@ASPCA) January 17, 2022

Betty White always made us laugh, especially right here on set! Happy 100th birthday, Betty. You are deeply missed. #ThankYouForBeingAFriend (“The Golden Girls” was produced by Witt Thomas Harris Productions in association with Touchstone Television (ABC/Disney)) pic.twitter.com/4BQhNvxyN8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 17, 2022

Betty White left her stamp on Bikini Bottom pic.twitter.com/b6Tq5QjC1S — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) January 17, 2022

Betty White would have turned 100 today. We combed the archives and found a treasure hidden within our collections: Pictures of a stunning Betty from a 1954 photoshoot by Look photographer Maurice Terrell. We hope you enjoy this collage as much as we do. Happy birthday, Betty. pic.twitter.com/tEeJtZTWn0 — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) January 17, 2022

Remembering Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. 💙 #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite https://t.co/jokHCN5ooE pic.twitter.com/BxLlM8CKls — IMDb (@IMDb) January 17, 2022

Let’s celebrate the life of an icon. The Best of Betty White 24-hour stream is on now: https://t.co/DDSAgUgrJH pic.twitter.com/TwaDIL2ZIn — TV Land (@tvland) January 17, 2022

Google is really about to make me cry today 😭 #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/DP36IvC45z — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 17, 2022

In 1954, Betty White was criticized for having Arthur Duncan, a Black performer, on her show.

When the show went national, affiliates from southern states complained and Betty said “I’m sorry. Live with it” and gave Duncan MORE airtime.

The show was soon cancelled. pic.twitter.com/EfJX7NBApc — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 17, 2022

Happy Birthday, @BettyMWhite. We loved “Getting To Know You” and know that your legacy will live on forever. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/alX2EV7pve — The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization (@RnH_Org) January 17, 2022

Kiersten, Betty White’s assistant, shared this photo taken on 12/20. She believes this is one of the last photos of Betty. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.” pic.twitter.com/SiCw4NSvlz — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) January 17, 2022

If there’s a heaven, Betty White is there. pic.twitter.com/Jime8AA15W — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 17, 2022

She’d want us all to be laughing, but damn it’s pretty hard not to cry. Happy 100th Birthday, Betty. Thank you for being a friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9tZ35KKB9r — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 17, 2022

Betty White is always the correct response ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ilVY2hX223 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 16, 2022

Today is Betty White’s 100th birthday! In honor of her lifelong dedication to animals, I just made a donation to my local @ASPCA for the #BettyWhiteChallenge! Join me! pic.twitter.com/6dpGbqVwXE — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 17, 2022

There are literally SO many favorite Betty White episodes of the Golden Girls to choose from on her birthday, but I always go the season 1 episode “A Little Romance.” I mean… SHRIMP! Come on! What’s your favorite episode? pic.twitter.com/mgL4Uz72e5 — H. Alan Scott (@HAlanScott) January 17, 2022

Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. In honor of her lifelong love for animals, I donated to one of our local animal shelters here in the greater Charleston area. It always feels good to give back especially remembrance of someone like her! pic.twitter.com/49mbYqDM15 — Joshua Higginbotham (@Higginbotham4WV) January 17, 2022

Today is also the birthday of former first lady @MichelleObama and would have been Betty White’s 100th. If you haven’t Googled “Betty White” and gotten your surprise yet, or peeped @BarackObama’s sweet IG post to Michelle, do so. Will cheer you up for sure! pic.twitter.com/QyNwJukqEs — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2022

Celebrate what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday with these films from White’s historic career.https://t.co/8fhDtJM7Db — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 17, 2022

As an outspoken animal advocate, @BettyMWhite was the recipient of our Conservation Medal for her efforts on behalf of endangered species and their habitats. In honor of her 100th birthday, we created a video of some of her favorites at the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/tUklppXMwF — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) January 17, 2022

“Here is a picture of Betty White with an African eagle,” is something you hear more and more pic.twitter.com/z8XVRsUESg — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) January 17, 2022

Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. Her joy at the end is everything. RIP, Betty… https://t.co/yRegHoJISj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 17, 2022

Good morning friends. It’s brutal out there. Please don’t head out if you don’t have to. In other news, it’s Blue Monday but Betty White would have turned 100 today. If anyone broke up the blues it’s her. Let’s tap into the Betty White light today to get through. 🙏 🕊 🙋‍♀️💗 pic.twitter.com/NOWsS5ri8s — Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich (@DinaPugliese) January 17, 2022

Today is Betty White’s 100th birthday. Our world is sadder without you Betty. Miss you. pic.twitter.com/lWaLrq9fD3 — Scott Isbell (@scottisbell_) January 15, 2022

Go Google “Betty White” right now. Today would have been her 100th birthday 💕 — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) January 17, 2022

Thank you for being a friend… Betty White would’ve turned 100 today! 🎂🥺 pic.twitter.com/Lmhk9Hw8bE — Hannah Rucker KVUE (@suphannahrucker) January 17, 2022

