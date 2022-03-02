Lupin has become the second Netflix series to suffer from a pricey robbery after roughly 20 thieves stormed the set in a dramatic heist.

Just one day after The Crown was robbed of more than $200,000 worth of props, a group of thieves broke onto Lupin’s set after throwing mortar fireworks.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the thieves had their faces covered and stole about $330,000 worth of equipment from the set while the production was filming the third installation of the series.

“There was an incident on Feb 25 whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries,” a Netflix spokeswoman said in a comment to Deadline.

Ironically, the Netflix series portrays a retelling of Maurice Leblanc’s classic French story on a fictional world-famous thief named Arsène Lupin.

Lupin star Omar Sy, who portrays a criminal inspired by Lupin, was on set at the time of the heist and was filming outside of Paris in the French neighborhood of Nanterre.

According to AFP, production was forced to pause following the robbery but has resumed this week.

It is unclear if the thieves who targeted The Crown on Feb. 24 have any connection to the Lupin robbery, yet both incidents are currently being investigated.

While the Lupin robbers targeted production on set, The Crown theft occurred when three vehicles were broken into in Yorkshire as the production was filming nearby.

According to Deadline, several expensive antiques including a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, a 10 piece silver dressing table set, 12 silver candelabras, and seven gold candelabras were stolen from the series.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesperson said of The Crown incident. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

