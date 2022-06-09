Villain Trump, Boobs, and $2 Gas: Colbert Airs Blockbuster-Style Trailer to Hype the Jan. 6 Hearings

Stephen Colbert came up with a creative way to get the nation to watch Thursday’s primetime session of the January 6th Select Committee Hearing.

“Here’s the thing. Hearings only matter if people are hearing them,” Colbert said on Wednesday night. “Which is why we here at The Late Show have put together a promo guaranteed to put asses in the TV seats.”

The host went on to a trailer for the hearing featuring explosives, boobs, $2 gas, and former President Donald Trump as a superhero movie-style villain.

“Thursday, Thursday, Thursday, under the Capitol megadome, it’s the hearings on January 6, 6, 6,” the trailer began.

The trailer goes on to promise a “constitution-crushing lineup of insurrectionist mayhem,” which features, “explosive revelations about: The Wine Gremlin; the Oxy Ogre; and … whoever the hell this is … bringing the pain to former president Schuckasaurus!”

“Need more to make you care about the fall of democracy?” the trailer continued. “OK, how about the thing you crave most: Another, even sadder season of This Is Us. Every episode is a funeral!”

But wait — there’s more!

“How about boobs! With 2-dollar gas. Only you can save democracy like the founders intended: By watching TV!” the trailer concluded.

Colbert is set to go live on Thursday night after the prime-time Jan. 6 committee hearings, joking on Tuesday that, “They are destined to go down in the annals of live TV — like the Watergate hearings, the moon landing, and the time Walter Cronkite was swallowed by a python.”

Watch above, via CBS.

