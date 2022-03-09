Vogue Removes Mention of ‘Palestine’ From Story and Post About Gigi Hadid After Outcry

Vogue has removed mention of Palestine from a story and accompanying Instagram post about Gigi Hadid.

On Monday, Hadid vowed to donate her earnings from the fashion shows she walked in Fall 2022 to those suffering in both Ukraine and Palestine.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend [Mica Argañaraz], I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine,” Hadid wrote in an Instagram caption. “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice.”

The supermodel, whose father Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine in 1948, concluded her caption with, “HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Vogue promoted Hadid’s efforts in an article and on Instagram, yet Gawker’s Sarah Hagi noticed that the magazine retroactively removed mention of Palestine from their post.

“Today, [Hadid] announced that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine. The supermodel is following in the footsteps of her colleague and friend, [Argañaraz], and is using her platform as one of fashion’s leading faces to support victims of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine—and she is not alone,” the caption reads.

“In the midst of fashion month, the industry has attempted to use its platform to support the critical situation in Ukraine by spreading awareness, donating to credible organizations, and sharing critical information within the country and beyond.”

According to Hagi, the post’s caption had previously stated, “Today, [Hadid] announced that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

“Before Vogue’s caption was edited, the post was bombarded with comments from luminaries like Entourage’s Emmanuelle Chriqui, accusing Vogue of ‘fanning the flames of anti Semitism [sic],'” Hagi reported.

“Vogue has not released a statement on exactly why the caption was changed — again they were merely directly quoting Hadid herself, whose Instagram post they were reporting on. But if anything, this is a perfect example of how merely saying the words ‘Palestine’ or ‘Palestinian’ is considered inherently political and dangerous.”

Vogue’s article on Hadid’s donation was also edited to remove one of two mentions of Palestine from the model’s caption.

Hagi, linking to Vogue’s original piece on digital archive Wayback Machine, noted that the final line of Hadid’s post, which read, “HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE,” was scrubbed from the article.

