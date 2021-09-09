<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Warner Bros. has dropped the latest trailer for the much anticipated Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

The trailer, set to a remix of The Flying Lizards’ “Money,” gives fans a glimpse into Michael Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano — a role his father James Gandolfini took on for six seasons in the original HBO series.

While the film is set to tell Tony’s origin story, it will do so through the eyes of Christopher Moltisanti’s father Dickie, portrayed by Alessandro Nivola.

The trailer opens with Dickie, who is also Tony’s uncle, visiting his father, played by Ray Liotta, in prison to explain that he wants to do a “good deed.”

“I want to do more,” Dickie says as the trailer displays his penchant for violence. “I wanna do whatever I can to help the family.”

The trailer goes on to show Dickie grooming a young Tony and teaching him his ways, explaining how he eventually becomes the head of the DiMeo crime family.

“Pain comes from always wanting things,” the elder Moltisanti also warns his son during the prison visit. “But what do I know, I’m a murderer.”

The latest trailer also gives fans a better look at Vera Farmiga’s Livia, Billy Magnussen’s Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Harold McBrayer, who works as a numbers runner for Dickie.

Cory Stoll will also portray Uncle Junior, while John Magaro will play Silvio Dante, and Mattea Conforti a young Janice Soprano.

Lesli Margherita is set to portray Iris Balducci, while Daryl Edwards will play Julius, Jon Bernthal will play Johnny Boy Soprano, and Gabriella Piazza will act as Joanne Moltisanti.

The prequel series, set in 1960s Newark, New Jersey, will debut in theaters and will stream exclusively on HBO Max on Oct. 1.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com