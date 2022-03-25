WATCH: Actress Hayden Panettiere Gets In Massive Brawl Outside Sunset Strip Bar

Bring it On?

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson were filmed getting in a massive fight with a large group of people on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip.

TMZ obtained video of the brawl, showing Panettiere and Hickerson teaming up against a group of fellow patrons at Sunset Marquis’s hotel bar.

According to the outlet, the fight began inside the hotel bar when Panettiere and Hickerson started to argue with a large group of people.

One member of the group reportedly claimed that Hickerson had spit on them, which caused the bar manager to kick everyone out.

The attempt to stop the fight ultimately failed, as the skirmish just picked up again once the patrons were outside.

Video of the confrontation shows Hickerson largely as an agitator throughout the fight, while Panettiere consistently attempts to pull her boyfriend away from the other group.

Panettiere’s attempts ultimately failed, as Hickerson continued to charge after members in the other party, managing to break free after security attempted to calm down the situation.

Panettiere was directly involved in the clash multiple times as she attempted to pull her boyfriend away, seemingly putting someone in a headlock at one point.

In another incident during the melee, Panettiere attempts to group someone’s legs, causing them to flip over and bring Panettiere down with them.

It’s difficult to determine exactly what is going on throughout the altercation, as there were so many bodies involved, but arms and legs can be seen flying around throughout, while Panettiere can be heard screaming, “Brian, jail!”

The remark was likely a warning to Hickerson, who is on probation until 2025 due to multiple domestic violence charges dating back to 2018.

Security eventually managed to keep all members of the fight away from each other, and Panettiere can be seen apologizing to staff as she walks back to the hotel.

