There were a lot of notable Oscar snubs this year, especially Uncut Gems and Adam Sandler for his amazing, high-energy portrayal of Howard Ratner, the jeweler with a slight gambling addiction.

Sandler won best for best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards yesterday and delivered one of the most entertaining speeches at any of these things in years.

He gave a shoutout to host Aubrey Plaza and said, “Aubrey and I did a movie entitled Funny People 11 years ago. That was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five fucking minutes.”

He also gave shoutouts to the other actors nominated for the award, or as he put it, “the guys who lost to fuckin’ Adam Sandler.”

Sandler brought up his Oscar snub and made it clear he doesn’t give a crap.

“Let all those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good locks will fade in time! While our independent personalities will shine on forever!”

