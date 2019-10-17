WATCH: Angry London Commuters Brawl With Climate Change Protesters

Frustrated commuters in London, England, clashed with climate change protesters, Thursday, following activist group Extinction Rebellion’s attempt to occupy a train station and stop workers from travelling.

The two groups were recorded fighting at a train station, with the Extinction Rebellion activists stopping commuters by standing on top of a train. One protester, who walked on the train, was pulled off by angry commuters.

Other angry workers threw bottles at the protesters and kicked them. One commuter could be heard shouting desperately that they needed to get to work to be able to feed their kids.

According to the BBC, the protests resulted in the temporary suspension of two train lines.

Extinction Rebellion has made repeated attempts to shut down the city and its transport system over the past few months.

Following such a negative response from London workers towards the group, Extinction Rebellion claimed it would “take stock” of what happened during Thursday’s protest.

“Was it the right thing to do? I am not sure,” declared Extinction Rebellion spokesman Howard Rees. “I think we will have to have a period of reflection. It is too early to say.”

Extinction Rebellion has previously impeded London workers from making money, shutting down a meat market earlier this month, which resulted in a lost day’s wage for many of the working-class merchants.

