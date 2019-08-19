The official trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming comedic drama The Morning Show was released Monday.

The Morning Show is based partially off CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter’s 2013 nonfiction book Top of the Morning, which detailed the morning show rivalry between NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America.

The Morning Show features an all-star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Mark Duplass, among others. “What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand,” according to Apple.

The trailer opens with morning newscast co-anchor Alexander Levy (Aniston) announcing on-air that her co-host Mitch Kessler (Carrell) has been fired over “allegations” she doesn’t know details about. Kessler, watching at home, uses a fire poker to bash his TV.

Kessler is replaced by younger reporter Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) who may actually be posing a threat to Levy’s job. “I just need to be able to control the narrative so I’m not written out of it,” Levy said in the trailer.

According to Apple, The Morning Show will debut on its new streaming service this fall, though Apple has yet to announce a release date for either the show or the streaming service.

Watch above via Apple TV+.

