WATCH: Avril Lavigne Recruits Real-Life ‘Sk8r Boi’ Tony Hawk for Iconic Tik Tok Debut

Avril Lavigne recruited the perfect person to help out with her TikTok debut — real-life “Sk8r Boi” Tony Hawk.

Dressed in a Local Authority tee and a striped tie reminiscent of those she wore throughout the 2000s, Lavigne lip-syncs to her 2002 hit “Sk8r Boi,” until the camera shifts to Hawk just as the song hits the chorus:

“He was a skater boy/She said, ‘See ya later, boy,'” plays in the TikTok as Hawk, also wearing the red and blue striped tie, skates up and down a beachside ramp.

In addition to marking her TikTok debut, Lavigne’s video was posted in honor of Go Skateboarding Day, a celebration of the sport that first started in California in 2004.

Hawk also posted the video to his TikTok account, writing, “Happy #goskateboardingday (or #gosk8erboiday? ). Thanks [Lavigne] for the mini session!”

The skater, who retired from professional competitions in 2003, also used the TikTok to promote a live stream for his foundation The Skatepark Project, in which professional skaters performed stunts on Hawk’s private ramp to raise awareness and funds for public skateparks.

The video quickly went viral, racking up 3.4 million likes and 85,300 comments in just one day, as millenials on TikTok were likely excited to relive the early 200os with two staple figures from that time.

