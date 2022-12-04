WATCH: Biden Gets Big Laugh With George Clooney Dad Joke at White House Event for Kennedy Center Honors

President Joe Biden got a big laugh with a familiar dad joke as he feted Hollywood superstar George Clooney at the White House ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors.

The president gave a speech in the East Room of the White House at the annual WH reception for the honorees.

Those honorees included Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant; legendary soul singer Gladys Knight, composer, conductor, and educator Tania León, and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

Clooney was the first to be honored in Biden’s speech, and the president opened with a joke that appeared to kill despite — or perhaps because of — the fact that it was a version of one of Biden’s most well-worn gags:

