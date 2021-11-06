Bill Maher Mocks Ashli Babbit With ‘Heroes of the Coup’ Coin Collection

Comic and TV host Bill Maher mocked Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot and killed trying to breach the House chamber during the January 6 insurrection.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host introduced a parody commercial for commemorative coins “honoring” Babbitt and other Capitol rioters who were captured in the many viral videos generated that day.

“We’ve been chronicling on this show the different permutations that the right wing has been going through to justify the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol,” Maher said, and noted the convoluted “false flag” theories that have coexisted with celebrations of the rioters.

Maher said that now, “they’re basically saying these were brave patriots to the point where we thought we could make some money on this. So here at Real Time, we’re partnering with the Franklin Mint, so take a look at what we’re going to sell.”

“You watched it on TV. Now you can relive every moment with the Franklin Mint’s Heroes of the Coup commemorative coin collection,” came the voiceover, over graphics depicting the coins.

The first coin introduced was the one featuring Babbit, who was shot dead by Lt. Michael Byrd of the Capitol Police while he was defending lawmakers from the mob during the riot.

“You’ll get Ashli Babbitt, Senator Josh Hawley, the guy who stole the podium, the guy bear-spraying a Capitol Police officer, the guy who attacked police with a crutch, hanging off the Senate balcony guy, the Camp Auschwitz sweatshirt guy. And of course, the Qanon Shaman,,” the voiceover said over detailed renderings of the coins.

After promoting bonus gifts like a Rudy Giuliani syrup dispenser, the commercial wrapped up by telling viewers “Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of MAGA. History may not resemble actual history.”

Babbit and the others were supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who incited the riot.

Watch above via HBO.

