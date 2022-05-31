WATCH: Bill Maher Painfully Explains to Young TikTok Star Adam Waheed What NATO is

Bill Maher jokingly had to explain to podcast guest, Adam Waheed what NATO is during a recent interview.

On Sunday’s episode of his podcast Club Random, Maher and Waheed, an actor boasting 16.3 million followers on TikTok, began the conversation by discussing the differences in each of their content.

Maher said, “You can be my age and still have that kind of drive. Because one reason I want to do this is because yes, the more we go down the path of American history, the less people your age are interested in the — shall we say meat and potatoes issues of the day.”

“Yeah,” Waheed agreed.

“It’s like, my show is for grownups who know things — sorry, but like the kids — I mean, last week we talked about the ACLU and NATO. I just wouldn’t want to survey a group of people your age and ask them what they thought about the ACLU and NATO,” Maher added.

“I don’t even know what that is,” Waheed admitted.

“Exactly,” Maher said. “And you’re a bright guy and I blame the schools for that because you should.”

“I know NATO,” Waheed backtracked. “I don’t know what it stands for but I know NATO.”

“Do you know what it does?” Maher pressed.

Waheed said, “Alright. Maybe correct me if I’m wrong. It’s like some type of Alliance, right? Am I right? An Alliance that, uh, curates curates –”

“Maybe you shouldn’t say curate,” Maher laughed. “Oh God. Stop talking!”

“I remember when I ordered Gaspacho soup for the first time and I complained bitterly to the waiter that the soup was cold. Well, Gaspacho soup is served cold,” he added. “The point being that every time you learn something, you learn it at a certain moment and you shouldn’t feel bad that you didn’t learn it before that.”

“I don’t feel bad,” Waheed clarified.

“Today’s the day you’re learning what NATO is,” Maher said laughing. “This is a bonanza!”

Pausing for a moment, Maher then asks, “Do you know what Bonanza is?” referencing the popular 1960’s show.

“I’ve heard of it,” Waheed said.

“It was like the number one show forever,” Maher explained. “It was a Western about these, you know, four fat white guys who lived in Montana or something. And they had horse horses and adventures.”

“Is this on HBO max?” Waheed asked.

“No, this is — HBO max?” Maher said rubbing his forehead in disbelief.

Listen above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com