WATCH: Billie Eilish Slams Texas Abortion Law While Performing in Austin: ‘My Body, My F*cking Choice’

Billie Eilish slammed Texas’ restrictive abortion law during her headlining set at Austin City Limits this weekend.

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” Eilish admitted to concert goers on Saturday, as “Bans Off Our Bodies” flashed on screens behind her:

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas’s new abortion law during her set at Austin City Limits: “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here… My body, my fucking choice!” pic.twitter.com/U84pNYtN7G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2021

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world,” she added. “And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up.”

Eilish, met with applause from the audience, then told her fans to lift their middle fingers up.

“My body, my fucking choice!” Eilish exclaimed as members of the cheering crowd gave their own state and its representatives the bird.

The Texas law, which was passed last month and does not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy despite the fact that many are unaware of their pregnancies until after that time.

The law also allows private citizens to sue any person who aided the procedure, including doctors, clinic workers, and drivers who transported those receiving their abortions. While no patient can be sued under the law, anyone who contributed to the patient’s access to the procedure is at legal risk and could be fined $10,000.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com