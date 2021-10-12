Watch Blac Chyna Unload on a Fan at Miami Airport: ‘Go Get the F*ckng Vaccine and Stop Being Stupid, Hoe!’

Blac Chyna really wants her fans to “go get the fucking vaccine.”

The model, who was vaccinated on Instagram Live earlier this year, was spotted unloading on a fan at a terminal in Miami International Airport this weekend.

Always thought Blac Chyna was a visionary pic.twitter.com/ktP9O125Q1 — Playlist Papi (@DapperDomo) October 12, 2021

“Go get the fucking vaccine and stop being stupid, hoe,” Chyna yelled at the fan, who was reportedly holding a baby.

It’s unclear what triggered the freak out, yet TMZ reported that the fan has asked Chyna for a picture, prompting the model to rant about the vaccine.

At another point during her long pro-jab tirade, Chyna insisted that the Black community needs pro-vaccine representation, noting that people’s grandparents are dying.

what the hell is wrong with blac chyna??? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6dnyh8hAvt — ً (@TYRISPRINT) October 12, 2021

“The same shit that you had to do — the same thing that you had to do to enroll your kids,” she added, referring to certain vaccine requirements for students. “If you do got kids, after all these fucking abortions.”

Chyna went on to say that she “knocks [people] out for a living, hoe,” adding, “And I’m a real bitch — no cap. From D.C. — from fucking D.C. to Miami to LA … You can’t fuck with me, can’t get my business. And this is all real rap shit, no cap shit.”

While some people can be heard laughing in the background or questioning Chyna’s decision to completely blow up in public, she did have support from at least one fan, who can be heard praising the model and egging her on.

It remains unclear what Chyna thinks about her good friend Nicki Minaj’s take on the vaccine.

