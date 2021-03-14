WATCH: Bruno Mars, Lionel Ritchie, and Brandi Carlile Perform Epic Grammys Tribute to Musicians We Lost in 2020

The In Memoriam tribute at Sunday night’s Grammy awards included many who were lost to the Covid pandemic, a poignant moment as the ceremony itself took place in varying degrees of isolation, with masks and social distancing throughout; a reminder of the very cause that swelled the list over the last year.

The tribute featured Bruno Mars honoring Little Richard, Brandi Carlile singing John Prine song, “I Remember Everything”, and Lionel Ritchie memorializing, and saying a personal goodbye to Kenny Rogers.

The segment also integrated touchstones from the legendary careers being honored, such as Eddie Van Halen’s guitar under a solitary light, and portions of iconic songs and performances from the many memorialized names.

Watch the videos above, via CBS.

