Caitlyn Jenner refused to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election while on The View, instead praising him for being a “thoughtful disrupter.”

“I want to ask you something before we go because we’re out of time. Something that’s important for me to know,” said Joy Behar. “You say that you’re a Republican, and I’m just wondering because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?”

Jenner evaded the question, noting she’s “not going to get into that” because the “election is over with.”

“I think Donald Trump did do some good things,” she continued. “What I liked about Donald Trump is that he was a disrupter.”

“But did he win? Did he win the election?” Behar shot back.

“He was a disrupter when he was president. I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento,” Jenner said. “We need to change the system. I want to change that system for the positive. I’m in it for the people.”

Whoopi Goldberg quickly cut the moment off, but not before Sunny Hostin could be heard asking about the transgender community.

